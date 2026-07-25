Support Gary and Abbys New Beginning

Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert. ( Isaiah 43:19)





Hello, my name is Gary Van Brunt. God is beginning a new chapter for my daughter Abby and myself. As part of our new journey, we are moving into an apartment in Lodi. We need to raise about $3000.00 for deposits, moving expenses, and other items. We are asking our community to help us with this. Any amount you can give will be greatly appreciated. Please consider being a part of helping Abby and me get a new start.





Thank you, and God bless



