Support Full-Time Caregiver for 100% Disabled Vet

**About Our Family**

Hi, my name is Don Jr. For the past 10 years, I have been the primary caregiver for my parents: my 76-year-old father, who is a 100% disabled Vietnam Veteran, and my 73-year-old mother, who lives with her own health challenges and disabilities. Until the day my parents absolutely need care beyond what I can provide, I will honor their wishes to live privately in their own home on their own land that they worked all their lives to own.





My father spent over half of 2025 in hospitals and specialized care facilities. Thanks to physical and occupational therapy, he is finally back home! He is now able to get around using a walker inside and a wheelchair/4-wheel walker for doctor visits. However, managing two elderly parents with high care needs is a full-time job. I handle daily cooking, laundry, cleaning, medication management, and transporting them to frequent medical appointments.





**Why I Am Asking for Help**

To be on-site 24/7 for emergency care, I moved into a travel trailer on my parents' property. Over time, the trailer has drastically deteriorated. The bathroom floor is currently caving in and completely unusable, forcing me to rely on my parents' bathroom and limiting my basic personal space.





Because caregiving requires my round-the-clock presence, I haven't been able to maintain traditional employment for years. I rely entirely on my parents for basic living expenses, which means cutting severe corners—including eating cheaply which isn't usually nutritious —to ensure they have what they need first. It is their money after all.





**How Your Donation Will Help**

We applied for the VA Family Caregiver Assistance Program in the past, but the administrative burden and my father's declining cognitive health made navigating the appeal process overwhelming. Right now, my immediate priority is creating a safe, functional living space so I can continue taking care of my parents without sacrificing my own health more than it already has and basic dignity.





Funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward:

> Living Space Replacement: Securing a safe, usable replacement camper/unit on the property or remodel a He/She shed that is still in very good condition.

> Basic Caregiver Essentials: Nutritious food, personal hygiene items, and daily living support so I can stay healthy enough to care for them.





**Other Ways You Can Support Us**

If you are unable to donate financially, your prayers, encouraging messages, and sharing this link with your community, church, or social media networks mean the world to us. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting a Vietnam War veteran and his family.





I'm sorry, but at this time, I will only be adding a couple photos of the disaster of a bathroom I can't use and the trailer. In the photo of the bathroom is a toilet fallen through floor and some of the shower stall pan. I had to use plastic, spray glue and wood strips to hold the edges down to keep outside.. well outside :( . For we are a private family and would like to remain as such at this point. If and when my father is willing to have a photo on here, I will then add some. Please respect my parents and my wishes to be private. TY





God bless,

Don Jr.



