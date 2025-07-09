Support Fredy Ovalle with his Medical Bills

Over the past several months, Fredy has been battling a serious illness that doctors have struggled to diagnose.

Throughout this journey, he has endured ongoing pain, significant weight loss, and internal bleeding.

Early in the process, doctors suspected / diagnosed it as colon cancer, although there was uncertainty about the cause of some of his symptoms.

Fredy underwent several rounds of immunotherapy aimed at shrinking the cancer mass.

Recently, as his health continued to decline, Fredy was referred to a specialist.

After reviewing his case, the specialist determined that surgery was necessary to remove the mass they had been treating.

We are thankful to share that Fredy's surgery has recently been completed, and the mass has been removed.

While this is a major step forward, we are still waiting for the results and a final diagnosis.





This medical journey has taken a physical, emotional, and financial toll on Fredy and his family.

Many of his medical expenses have been paid out of pocket.

Between specialist visits, hospital stays, surgery, medications, and follow-up care, the costs continue to add up.

We are raising funds to help ease this burden and allow Fredy to focus on healing and recovery.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will be greatly appreciated and will go directly toward medical expenses and related costs.

If you are unable to give financially, we ask that you continue to keep Fredy and his family in your prayers.

Please pray for strength during this time of waiting, wisdom for the doctors as they review the test results, and most importantly, for complete healing.

Thank you for your generosity, kindness, and prayers.