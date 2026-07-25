Support Foster Girls in Trista's Name

Our kind, amazing daughter, Trista was killed when she was 18-years-old. She had dreams of becoming a social worker & a foster mom. Although, sadly, she will never be able to do these things now, we want to do good in her name & help support the local foster children as Trista had wished.

We need to raise $10,000 to get into the Tulsa Girl's Home Gala & get Trista's name in the program & have her mentioned on there stage in front of everyone. Please help us reach our goal. 🙏