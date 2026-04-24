Support for Wes Herrick

For those of you who may or not know Wes, he is one of the most amazingly kind and compassionate young men you will ever get to meet. He loves Jesus with all his heart and comes from a family who prays as big as they love!

Wes was diagnosed then end of May with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) that resulted from an upper respiratory infection. causing his immune system goes haywire and begins attacking the myelin, or protective coating around the cells of the spine.

After being released from the hospital in late May, Wes began OT and PT to begin his rehabilitation of the nerve damage. Unfortunately after a couple weeks he slowly started losing strength and function as the syndrom had not stopped doing what it does. After reevaluation at Children’s, he is currently going through another round of IGIV treatments. Following this he will likely need a few weeks of therapy at children’s to make sure he is able to do basic functions safely at home again. Thank you for any and all support!