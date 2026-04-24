“Support for Wedding

Hello everyone,

My name is Idirisa, and I am kindly asking for your support during a very important moment in my life. I am currently planning to get married to my fiancée, and we are facing financial challenges that are making it difficult for us to complete the preparations.

We are trying to build a strong and stable foundation for our future together, but the costs involved are more than we can manage at the moment. This is why I am reaching out for help from kind-hearted people who can support us in making this step possible.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a big difference in helping us move forward with our marriage plans and start our life together with dignity and hope.

We truly appreciate your kindness, support, and prayers. May God bless you abundantly.