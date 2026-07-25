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Support for Victim of Alleged White Collar Crime

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$1,260 USD

Fundraiser created byJack Stone

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jack Stone

Support for Victim of Alleged White Collar Crime

Dear Everyone,

For those who do not know me my name is Jack Stone. I am 26 and I live in NYC. Myself, my business partners, and by extension all of my creditors have been the victim of an alleged white collar crime racketeering enterprise involving a top 5 private bank, two white shoe law firms, and some other individuals. In short, it is alleged in the drafted RICO complaint that they are refusing recognize the lawful appointment of a successor trustee and then they applied ultra vires conditions with respect to a certain trust. And they are alleged to have made materially false statements to the SEC and a banking regulator in furtherance of the scheme. Including other acts of perjury, wire fraud, and deception. There’s some ongoing legal battles in state court and there will be the aforementioned RICO complaint filed in federal court with respect to these matters. So stay tuned. 


My father thinks I deserve to be on food stamps for quitting Gallagher and deciding to work for a rich guy who then had 50+ alleged crimes committed against him by this alleged RICO enterprise. Ironically, I also got kicked off food stamps since New York thinks I’m the type of person, by virtue of the income I had going through my personal account to cover base business expense needs, who could not possibly be in this situation.  But yeah I’m like $150k or so in personal debt, facing eviction, the whole 9 yards. Even though I despise socialism I applied for the socialism stuff because I did not want to burden other people as I know we live in a time where lots of people feel poor and believe me I get it.  


I’m raising this money as a bridge to get me food and household items, pay my power and phone bills, buy my rheumatoid arthritis biologic out of pocket, and pay some critical company bills like Microsoft 365 so I can send and receive emails, etc. Hopefully have the case filed soon and then get injunctive relief. Thank you for your consideration and if you are a journalist feel free to email media@sienacapitalgroup.com but we won’t see it unless I raise at least $6k to pay Microsoft Lol.


Givesendgo makes you upload a photo for your fundraiser, so the photo is from me moderating a conference in London in September 2025. I am on the right. The other guy (on the left) was another panelist at that conference.

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