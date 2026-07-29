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Support for Those Who Need Financial Help

Goal$8,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNW Smith

Support for Those Who Need Financial Help

Hello and welcome to my fundraising request and awareness to a serious situation that's currently happening half way around the world in Pakistan. Today, there are well over three million Pakistani Christians and their families who are enslaved to wealthy business owners, working literally all day long for these people, seven days a week in oppressive, horrible, and inhumane circumstances. Many of these Christians are being forced to work off a family generational debt to their debtor because they don't possess the necessary financial resources to pay their debt in full. Unfortunately, for one reason or another their ancestors had no other choice than to take on this debt because they lacked the necessary financial resources needed to meet basic living requirements. Things that we take for granted because we live in a civilized society. As a result, many of the enslaved Christian families find themselves in a debt that can be best characterized as "unjust" as these families are unable to pay this kind of debt in full. It could literally take more generations of enslaved men, women, and children just to pay the debt off completely. A debt itself that's so outrageously set at certain amount that most families can not pay off at all.


For this fundraiser, I'm trying to accomplish a couple of things. First, I'm seeking just $8,500, which is the cost to cover and pay off at least one family's debt. The other purpose for this fundraiser is to also bring awareness to you about Christian families in Pakistan who are indebted and forced into slavery over egregious debts that are predatory. This problem transcends religion and it most certainly goes well beyond politics. This is about helping put an end to a very serious problem that has plagued human history for way entirely too long....slavery. I believe you would agree that no human, man, woman, and child of any ethnicity should ever have to be put in a situation like this. Any donation is appreciated, not matter how small you can share will go to helping a family find their debt has been paid in full. If you are unable to donate money, a simple prayer could mean a huge difference in the lives of these families. Thank you for reading my fundraiser! May God Bless both you and your family!


I have included an article for you to read as well as a website that has been established by Aaron Hutchings, who has done a great deal of work by paying off the debt for these families in need.


Resources

https://www.foxnews.com/world/americans-travel-pakistan-free-christians-trapped-modern-day-slavery-gods-hand


https://www.ifhsv.com/ (International Faith)

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