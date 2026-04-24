Support for Dr. Thomson's Family

Dr. Gary Thomson was a loving husband, father, healer and chiropractor who suddenly and tragically passed away, leaving his wife and loved ones in a very challenging place. His wife Rachael is now navigating an overwhelming set of tasks while grieving the loss of her life partner.





The family is working to tie up financial affairs, arrange and fund a memorial service, and plan a move to a new home that better fits their new situation. They also managing the transition of Gary's practice. His patients have been without their doctor for a month, and despite the families best efforts to find someone to help, they are now carrying the weight of having to shut down his practice.





Burdened with finding a new place to live, planning the memorial, managing the practice transition, and tying up a long list of financial affairs, they are juggling more than they can handle all the while bearing the grief of losing a husband and life partner and father. Your support would help ease some of these burdens during this difficult time.