Memorial Fund for Sean Wise

My name is Colleen Snow, a family friend of Adam and Sheila. With their permission, I’m incredibly saddened to share that Sean Wise went Home to be with Jesus, at the age of two, on May 9, 2026. He was a delight and a joy, and his family is going to miss him beyond measure.





We can’t ease their emotional suffering, but we can help as a community with their material needs. Time away from work, funeral planning and other unexpected expenses will arise; let’s help the Wise family spend this time together without worry.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping the family in your prayers and thoughts.





Thank you for supporting the family during this heartbreaking time.





Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.





UPDATE MAY 12, 2026

Funeral arrangements:





Visitation

Sunday, May 17, 2026

4pm-8pm

Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home

9902 Braddock Rd.

Fairfax, VA 22032





Mass of Christian Burial

Monday, May 18, 2026

10am

St. Timothy Catholic Church

13807 Poplar Tree Rd.

Chantilly, VA 20151





Per the family’s wishes, please wear bright colors to the funeral in celebration of Sean’s rebirth into Heaven.