GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Memorial Fund for Sean Wise

Goal$80,000 USD
Raised$77,651 USD

Fundraiser created byColleen Snow

Fundraiser funds will be received by Adam Wise

Memorial Fund for Sean Wise

My name is Colleen Snow, a family friend of Adam and Sheila. With their permission, I’m incredibly saddened to share that Sean Wise went Home to be with Jesus, at the age of two, on May 9, 2026. He was a delight and a joy, and his family is going to miss him beyond measure.


We can’t ease their emotional suffering, but we can help as a community with their material needs. Time away from work, funeral planning and other unexpected expenses will arise; let’s help the Wise family spend this time together without worry.


Any contribution, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping the family in your prayers and thoughts.


Thank you for supporting the family during this heartbreaking time.


Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.


UPDATE MAY 12, 2026

Funeral arrangements:


Visitation

Sunday, May 17, 2026

4pm-8pm

Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home

9902 Braddock Rd.

Fairfax, VA 22032


Mass of Christian Burial

Monday, May 18, 2026

10am

St. Timothy Catholic Church

13807 Poplar Tree Rd.

Chantilly, VA 20151


Per the family’s wishes, please wear bright colors to the funeral in celebration of Sean’s rebirth into Heaven.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve