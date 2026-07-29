Support for the Shaun and Anita Fox Family

On March 31, 2026, Anita & her four children lost their husband, father, and provider.

Shaun tragically passed away at the age of 44 & his absence leaves a great void in their lives.





Let's rally together to support this beautiful family especially during their great time of need.





He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.

Revelation 21:4



