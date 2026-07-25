Support for the Millers

The Miller's are walking through an extremely difficult time with their son Micaiah being in the hospital with sick kidneys, he is being treated for hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), likely caused by an E. coli toxin damaging blood vessels throughout his body, with the kidneys bearing the brunt of that damage because of the sheer volume of blood they filter. There is no clean fix here: the doctors can only support his body and watch his blood, his inflammation, and his fluid levels as the condition runs its unpredictable course. Given how things have trended, some indicators improving and others not, the doctors expect Micaiah will likely need dialysis and likely need a blood transfusion in the days ahead.





Would you join us in believing with them for something greater than the trend: no dialysis, no transfusion, and a clear turn within the next 24 hours, a turn so evident that the medical team has no explanation but the hand of God. Pray that Micaiah’s body would fight this and win. Pray that his levels would return to where they need to be. Pray for Joshua and Esther themselves: against fear, against worry, and for the rest and strength their bodies need.





During this time Josh is off work to be with Micaiah in the hospital, would you consider supporting them until he is able to get back to work!? Expenses rise with gas to and from the hospital, food while at the hospital, as well as keeping up regular bills.





We serve a mighty God, and we believe with this family for Micaiah’s quick and full restoration.