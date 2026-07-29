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Support for the Foor Family

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$2,910 USD

Fundraiser created byCharlene Bruening

Fundraiser funds will be received by Charlene Bruening

Support for the Foor Family

If anyone knows my brother, Chad, he would do anything to help someone in need at any time, no matter what. Right now, he and his family are in need of some support.


Yesterday, Chad had a major heart attack and was rushed from the emergency room at the local hospital to another for an emergency heart catheterization. While that procedure was successful, another heart cath will be performed today, May 22nd. If the second is unsuccessful, there is a possibility of bypass surgery.


Chad is a self-employed tri-axle driver with a road construction company and the start of the season has began. Unfortunately, he'll be unable to drive for at least a month after this sudden medical event.


I'd like to raise funds so he won't need to worry about finances while recovering. The last thing on anyone's mind while in recovery should be how to pay for procedures, medication, fuel, and every day expenses.


Any amount, no matter how small will help. If you are unable to contribute, please keep Chad and his wife Christina, and their daughters in your prayers.


Thank you!

Charlene

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