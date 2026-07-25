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Support for the Coriell Family

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$3,825 USD

Fundraiser created byMelissa Weber

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jessica Coriell

Support for the Coriell Family

A Heartbreaking Update on Our Sweet Baby Boy Ira❤️🙏


When our precious little boy Ira entered the world at just 34 weeks, we knew his journey would begin with challenges. From his very first breath, he proved to be a fighter. He spent time in the NICU, overcoming obstacle after obstacle, and we were so hopeful that the hardest days were behind him.


Today, our hearts are breaking as we face another unimaginable chapter.


Our sweet baby is now in the ICU battling RSV, and this virus has taken a devastating toll on his tiny body. What started as every parent’s worst fear has become a fight for his life. He is surrounded by incredible doctors and nurses who are doing everything they can, while his family remains by his side, praying for a miracle.


No parent should have to watch their baby endure so much in such a short time. The emotional, physical, and financial strain has been overwhelming, but they refuse to leave his side.


We are asking for your continued prayers and support. Every donation helps ease the burden of medical expenses, travel, meals, and time away from work, allowing his parents to focus on what matters most—being there for their little boy.


Please continue to pray for healing, strength, and comfort. We believe God is holding him in His hands, even in the hardest moments.


“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” — Jeremiah 29:11


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. They mean more than words can express.




We are praying for support for the Coriell Family and precious baby boy that was born preterm. Baby is currently still in the hospital NICU with an unexpected preterm delivery. This has come with a loss of financial income. We are asking for help and support financially for this beautiful family if you are able to give, and if you are unable to give we would be so grateful if you could share to others. All prayers are very welcome and we thank you and send so much love and blessings to you all!

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