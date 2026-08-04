Support for Travis Cook and Family

Our names are Joe Wilson and Laura (Junker) Aulick. We are college classmates of Travis and friends of the Cook family. With their permission, we are sharing the tragic news that this June, Travis was diagnosed with brain cancer. Since his diagnosis only a few weeks ago, Travis has undergone multiple surgeries and is preparing to start radiation and chemo. He has already had a long hospital stay, in and out of the ICU, and has an arduous road ahead of him. Emily, his wife, is valiantly fighting alongside him. In addition to being Travis's advocate at the hospital, she is working, and she is caring for their two young children, ages 4 and 2.





While we cannot ease their suffering, we can provide support and prayers. Funds gathered will help ease the financial burden on the Cook family aiding with, but not limited to, prolonged unexpected childcare, medical costs, and God willing, once Travis can come home, his rehabilitative care which will be required around the clock. The funds will help Emily to be able to focus on helping and being with Travis, which is most important of all.





Please be sure to keep Travis, Emily, and the Cook family in your prayers. If you are able to provide financial support at this time, every contribution, even the smallest amount, will be received with immense gratitude.



