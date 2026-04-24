Support For the church

APPEAL FOR CHURCH PROJECT SUPPORT





Greetings in the precious name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.





On behalf of Apostle Murphy International Global Ministries, Nigeria Branch, we sincerely thank God for His faithfulness and for all those who continue to support the work of His Kingdom.





By the grace of God, we have recently completed the construction of the church perimeter wall. We are grateful for this milestone, but there is still much work to be done before the church project is fully completed. We are prayerfully seeking support from individuals, families, ministries, organizations, and cheerful givers who feel led by God to partner with us in this vision.





Our current needs include:





- 500 Church Chairs

- Drum Set

- Generator

- Speakers

- Mixer

- Church Pulpit

- Window Casements

- Burglary Proof Installations





Any donation, whether large or small, will make a significant impact in helping us create a comfortable and secure place of worship for God's people. We believe that God touches the hearts of caring individuals to support His work, and we trust Him to provide through generous partners and Kingdom builders.





If you are willing to support this church project by donating any of the items listed above or by making a financial contribution, we would be deeply grateful. Your generosity will help advance the Gospel and strengthen the ministry's mission in Nigeria.





May the Lord richly bless, increase, and reward every cheerful giver according to His abundant riches in glory through Christ Jesus.





Thank you for your prayers, love, and support. We appreciate you and love you with the love of Christ.





Yours in Christ,





Pastor Akindele Tobiloba Emmanuel Ojo

General Overseer

Apostle Murphy International Global Ministries – Nigeria Branch





Founder: Dr. Apostle Roosevelt Murphy Jr.