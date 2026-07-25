Support for Teresa Helfrich (aka Tee Mac)

Hi everyone,

We are reaching out to ask for your urgent help for our very dear friend, Teresa Helfrich and her children. On July 9th, due to sudden and completely unforeseen circumstances, her and her children woke up to find out they had to immediately vacate their home and were left homeless. These circumstances were set in motion by an individual who shockingly betrayed her and her children. All of their personal belongings and household items thrown into boxes by strangers and put into a storage facility. Her children scrambled to pack the necessities as Teresa raced to the courthouse to get in front of a judge. Although the judge did rule in her favor against the eviction notice she was still left homeless. Now they are staying at a hotel and in need of immediate help.

Those who know Teresa know she is a woman of faith, devoted mother, warm-hearted, caring, patriotic, and incredibly generous person. She is a great friend to many and a pillar of support for those around her. Today, she and her kids need our collective support to overcome this major crisis. She now needs her community to rally around her as she has rallied for so many of us.

Teresa is currently facing the overwhelming task of finding immediate affordable housing for herself and the two children who live with her. She will also need to relocate all of her personal belongings and furniture which was placed in storage. We are establishing a goal of $12,000 to help lift this heavy burden from her. These funds will be used directly to cover their current hotel costs, the high upfront costs of a security deposit and the required first and last month's rent, all utility deposits, and any associated moving expenses to get them safely transitioned.

Any amount you can contribute will make a massive difference in giving this family a fresh start and peace of mind. I urge you to donate any amount possible. Scripture reminds us in Galatians 6:2 to "Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ."

Thank you in advance for donating to help this most cherished family get back on their feet. We promise that every dollar goes directly toward their housing and relocation costs.

If you are unable to give financially, we humbly ask for your prayers for wisdom, peace, and swift provision.

Also, please share this link with your network of friends and colleagues to help us spread the word. Thank you and may God bring many blessings to you.

We all thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and generosity.

With much love to you all,

Friends of Teresa involved in this fundraising effort:

Tracy M, Donna D, Allison G, Amanda W, Angie S and Kevin D (aka KDJ)

(Option - Donations can be made via Venmo to: @Teresa-Helfrich)