Support For Sylvia Sweeney

On June 22, 2026, Sylvia was rushed to the hospital by ambulance for what we now know was a bilateral thalamic stroke, which is less than 1% of all strokes. Unlike most strokes, this does not affect the left or right side of the body, but rather it affects cognitive abilities (which in turn impact physical ability). Sylvia is now re-learning simple things like how to swallow, how to speak, how to walk, she's slowly regaining memory, and more.





While the facts for people who suffer a stroke like this are bleak, her family and church family are believing for God to do what seems impossible - to bring Sylvia to a full recovery and restoration. Matthew 19:26, Jesus said, "With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible." If you would like to being support for Sylvia, praying for her healing is the first place to start.





With that said, Sylvia is unable to work, and there are many bills and medical bills that are beginning to need attention. If you would like to support Sylvia further, please consider donating to help pay for medical needs and expenses. For instance, she will need a chair lift installed in the house, a medical bed and wheelchair, continued therapies, and more.





We ask that you would prayerfully consider financial support for Sylvia at this time, and we pray that God would reward your generosity.





Blessings and peace,





Bill Sr, Billy, Nicole (and our beloved family members, Nicole, Lily, Roran, Theo).