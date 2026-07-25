Support for Russell

This is a very hard time. My father was a beautiful man that loved his family and worked hard to support us.Tragiclly he was in an unexpected accident in Shreveport, Louisiana. He and a young lady were killed. My father has been put to rest. But we dont have the money for a funeral seeing that this was an unexpected tragedy. Im from Seattle, Washington. I dont live here and I alone needed help just to get here. So I pray and beg of you my people of this great nation to help me give my father the proper going away. We need money for a proper funeral thats all so I am begging you to help us.