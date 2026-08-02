Support for Rob and His Family

A few days ago, my boyfriend, Rob, and his family experienced the unimaginable loss of their mother after she passed away unexpectedly in her home.





The shock of losing someone you love is devastating on its own, but when it happens without warning, the grief is almost impossible to put into words.





If you know Rob, you know that his mom wasn't just his mother—she was his best friend. Their bond was one built on unconditional love, laughter, and unwavering support. Watching him navigate the loss of the person who meant so much to him has been absolutely heartbreaking.





I'm creating this fundraiser on their behalf without their knowledge because right now, their focus should be on grieving—not worrying about how they're going to afford cremation, funeral services, and the many unexpected expenses that come with losing a loved one.





I simply want to ease even a small part of that burden for them during this incredibly painful time.





If you are able to give, no matter the amount, please know that every single dollar will make a meaningful difference. And if you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Rob and his family in your thoughts and prayers is a gift in itself.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping surround this wonderful family with love, compassion, and support when they need it most.