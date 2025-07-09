Support for Riki

Riki, a 19-year-old surfer from Desert Point, Lombok, recently travelled to Bali to compete in the Uluwatu Boardriders competition. During his stay, he was involved in a serious motorbike accident that caused severe injuries and required emergency surgery.





He suffered devastating injuries to his foot, with several broken bones repaired using pins and wires. He now faces months of recovery before he has any chance of returning to the ocean. Alongside the cost of his operation, there are ongoing medical bills, medication, rehabilitation, and accident-related expenses.





As a surf coach, Riki relies on his physical health to earn a living. While he recovers, he won't be able to work, leaving him without an income at a time when he needs it most.





If you're able to help, any donation, big or small, will go directly toward supporting Riki during his recovery. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a real difference.









Thank you for your generosity, kindness and support.