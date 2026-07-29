Support for Rescue Vulnerable Children Uganda

*Ongoing Support*





Rescue Vulnerable Children Uganda is a Christ-centered mission dedicated to caring for vulnerable and disadvantaged children through education, medical support, daily care, and spiritual encouragement.





This GiveSendGo campaign was created as an ongoing opportunity for compassionate individuals, churches, and families to partner with us in supporting children who are in urgent need of consistent care and support.





Many of the children we serve are unable to fully attend school due to unpaid fees and lack of scholastic materials. Others face difficult medical conditions without access to proper treatment or medication. Basic hygiene items such as soap, toothpaste, sanitary pads, and clothing are often unavailable, creating hardship and affecting the children’s dignity, health, and education.





Through your support, we hope to continually provide:

• Education and school fees

• Food and clean water

• Medical care and emergency assistance

• Hygiene and sanitation supplies

• Clothing and daily necessities

• A safe and loving environment for the children





We believe every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and experience hope for the future. This mission is ongoing, and so are the needs. Your generosity helps us respond quickly and consistently to the challenges these children face.





Most importantly, we ask for your prayers — that God would continue to protect, provide for, and uplift every child under our care.





Thank you for supporting Rescue Vulnerable Children Uganda and for helping us share the love of Christ through action.