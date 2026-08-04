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Support for Prayer Partners

Goal$10,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byMobolaji Okubanjo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Women Pray Foundation

Support for Prayer Partners

HELP US RAISE $10,000 TO SUPPORT OUR PRAYER PARTNERS

At When Women Pray Canada, we believe that prayer has the power to transform women, families, communities, and nations. Through daily prayer resources, Bible studies, prayer meetings, conferences, and compassionate outreach, we are helping women grow stronger in faith and experience the love of God.

We are launching a $10,000 fundraising campaign to support our prayer partners and expand the work God has entrusted to us. Your generous contribution will help us strengthen prayer and Bible-study groups, provide practical assistance to women in need, develop uplifting Christian resources, and continue creating opportunities for women to gather, pray, and encourage one another.

No contribution is too small. Whether you give $25, $50, $100, $500, or more, every gift will help us move closer to our goal and enable more women to receive spiritual, emotional, and practical support.

Will you prayerfully partner with us today?

Together, we can empower more women to pray, stand in faith, and become instruments of transformation in their homes and communities.

Campaign Goal: $10,000

Please give, pray, and share this campaign with your family, friends, church, and community.

“Let us not love in word or in tongue, but in deed and in truth.” — 1 John 3:18

Thank you for standing with us. May your gift be a sweet-smelling offering before God, and may the Lord abundantly bless you and your loved ones.

When Women Pray Canada

Empowering Women to Pray Every Day

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