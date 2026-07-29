Support Jeff Holts Cancer Journey

Jeff Holt has spent his life serving others as an ordained bishop and pastor in the Church of God, dedicating over 46 years to his ministry. After the heartbreaking loss of his oldest son three years ago, Jeff and his wife moved back to their home in Jesup, GA, leaving their last pastoral position in Avon Park, Florida. In December of last year, Jeff was diagnosed with liver cancer, and the family has been facing a difficult road ever since.





His treatments are at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL, which means frequent four-hour round trips, hotel stays, and extra expenses for gas, food, and medicine. While Medicare covers a percentage of the medical treatments, it does not cover the many additional costs that come with fighting cancer. The financial strain has been overwhelming, and the family is doing everything they can to support Jeff as he continues to trust in God and fight to live.





Now, Jeff's family is reaching out for help. Donations will go directly toward covering the costs of travel, lodging, food, medicine, and other expenses not covered by insurance. They are also asking for prayers and encouragement as they seek a miracle from the Lord. Any support, whether financial or spiritual, will make a meaningful difference in their journey.