Support for past and future neck surgery

December 2024, I underwent anterior cervical decompression surgery of C4-C7. While my family and I managed the financial impact of that first surgery, my health has taken a turn. Recently, I've been dealing with neurological issues—numbness in my hands, pain, headaches, and weakness—that have made daily life difficult and caused me to miss a substantial amount of work. After seeing my surgeon, I've learned that I need another surgery to relieve pressure from the nerves and help decrease pain so I can function again. This means I'll be out of work for up to 12 weeks, facing a new set of challenges both physically and financially.





The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward specialist bills, MRI costs, surgical expenses, and utility bills. With my income unavailable during recovery, and not qualifying for any assistance, the financial strain is overwhelming. Your support will make a real difference, helping me cover these essential costs and giving me the peace of mind to focus on healing.





My family and I appreciate any help you may give. Your generosity will alleviate the added stress of this financial burden, allowing me to concentrate on getting better and returning to work. Thank you for considering supporting my journey to recovery



