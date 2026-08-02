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Support for O'Neal Family During Cancer Treatment

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$2,375 USD

Fundraiser created byJamie Passantino

Fundraiser funds will be received by Veronica O'Neal

Support for O'Neal Family During Cancer Treatment

Several years ago the O'Neal family began an extremely difficult journey when Keaton was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma. The diagnosis was shocking for their young family but they faced it head-on, never wavering in their faith that the Lord would carry them through the difficulties and never wavering in their praise of His goodness despite their own personal hardships. Cancer has stolen so much from them, but it has never touched their joy for the Lord. For those of us who have watched from the sidelines, it has been truly inspiring to see their faith in action.


The years that have followed Keaton's diagnoses have been a roller coaster of surgeries, treatments, scans and doctor appointments. Though they don't always let others see, it has taken a toll on their young family emotionally, physically, and financially.


Keaton's most recent scan in late July showed that the cancer has begun spreading again and resulted in him having to have his port reinstalled and begin a new round of chemo. The cancer has also brought him a lot of pain, making ordinary activities difficult.


We serve a God of miracles and we know it is in His power to heal Keaton. We ask that those reading this would join the O'Neal family in prayer for Keaton and his complete, miraculous healing. In addition to prayers, the family has also taken a hit financially. Keaton is the sole financial provider for their family as Veronica works to care for and school their three young children. If you feel led to support the family in a tangible way, any money donated will go towards lessening their financial burden.


Please help us rally around and love on this family that has been through so much.

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