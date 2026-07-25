Emergency financial assistance for my job

​I am a single mother of three children who recently took the brave step to flee domestic violence and build a safe, independent life for my family. As a self-employed business owner, I am determined to provide for my kids and show them that we will never give up. However, I have hit a critical roadblock: my car is in desperate need of repairs, and without reliable transportation, I cannot run my business or get my children to where they need to be safely. I am raising funds to cover these urgent vehicle repairs so I can keep working, keep my family moving forward, and secure the independent future we deserve. Any contribution or share means the world to us.