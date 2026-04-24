Support for My Newborn Daughter After the Loss of

My name is Bass Amo, and I never imagined I would have to write something like this.

Just days after welcoming our beautiful baby girl into the world, my wife suffered a serious heart complication and passed away unexpectedly. What should have been the happiest time of our lives became the most heartbreaking tragedy our family has ever faced.

My wife was a loving wife, a caring daughter, and a wonderful person who was excited to begin this new chapter as a mother. She only had a brief chance to meet our precious daughter before she was taken from us.

I am now facing life as a single father while grieving the loss of my soulmate. Every day is filled with overwhelming sadness, and my focus is on caring for our newborn daughter during this difficult time. Because of this tragedy, I am unable to return to work right away and am struggling with daily expenses, baby supplies, medical bills, funeral costs, and the financial responsibilities of raising our daughter alone.

I am asking for help during the most difficult period of my life. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward supporting my daughter and helping provide the care, stability, and future that her mother would have wanted for her.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your prayers.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity during this unimaginable time.





With gratitude,

Bass Amo

Father of Emily ❤️



