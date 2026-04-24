Support for My Mom after Suffering Stroke





Our family is reaching out during a very hard time. A few days ago, our mom suffered a stroke and a brain bleed in the front of her brain. She had to be life flighted 2 hours away. She is still in the hospital in Missouri, far from home, fighting to recover and facing an uncertain road ahead. The Doctors are still trying to figure out what is causing the brain bleed and how to stop it.

Mom and Dad had traveled to Missouri to visit their kids and to help our brothers with construction work—because that’s who they are. They’ve always shown up for others. They’ve always given more than they had. And now, in this unexpected crisis, they need help.

Mom has spent years giving gluten‑free food to people in need, making sure no one around her went hungry. Dad has worked as a self‑employed contractor most of his life, often doing jobs for free or far below cost just to help someone who couldn’t afford repairs. They never asked for anything in return.

Because Dad was self‑employed, they don’t have pensions, retirement accounts, or savings to fall back on. They live solely on Social Security, which barely covers their basic needs even in normal times. Now, with Mom hospitalized, medical bills rising, and Dad needing to stay by her side out of state, the financial strain is overwhelming.

We are asking for support to help cover medical expenses, and travel while Mom is in the hospital, and the essential costs they simply cannot meet right now. Any amount—no matter how small—will make a real difference and help relieve some of the crushing stress they’re facing.

If you know my parents, you know their hearts. They have spent their lives giving. Today, we’re asking for help giving back to them.

Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your generosity during this incredibly difficult time.



