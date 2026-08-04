Support for My Healing and Student Loan Relief

I'm a mom who was recently diagnosed with autism, and I'm reaching out for help during this season of my life. The diagnosis has brought clarity, but also a lot to process. I need time for therapy and support as I navigate this new understanding of myself.





I've also been carrying the weight of student loan debt for a long time. Between my role as a helper in my community and managing everything else, the overwhelm has become too much. I'm desperate for breathing room, for God to see me and meet me where I am.





Your support would help me cover my student loans and access the therapy I need to take care of myself. Thank you for standing with me during this time.