Support For My Grandmas Mobility and Care





In January, my grandma suffered a broken leg. While we are so grateful that the bone has finally healed, the recovery process has uncovered a much bigger obstacle. Because of her existing muscular dystrophy, the time spent off her feet caused her muscles to weaken to the point where she is currently unable to walk.﻿﻿﻿﻿





My mother has stepped up as her primary, 24/7 caregiver, but the physical and emotional toll of being "on call" every hour of the day is becoming overwhelming. My grandma’s medical insurance does not cover any long term care. I want to ensure my grandma gets the best care possible while also giving my mother the support and relief she needs to stay healthy herself.





I’m starting this campaign to be able to help my mother out mentally and physically. She does a lot for our family and I love her so much. I hate seeing her so exhausted and overwhelmed. This would help our family bridge the gap in two areas.

Hiring professionals caregivers and helping to purchase a handicap accessible van.





Funds would go directly toward hiring part-time home health aides to assist with daily movements and care, providing my mother with much-needed respite.

Also, our biggest dream is to acquire a wheelchair-accessible van so we can take her back to the places she loves—most importantly, to her church community, which she misses dearly.





Any contribution, no matter the size, would be the biggest blessing to our family. My mom doesn’t know I’m doing this campaign but I just want to help her out in any way I can.





Thank you for your prayers, your kindness, and for helping me get my mom and grandma the help they need.











