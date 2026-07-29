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Support for My Family During Tough Times

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byZarriah Kil

Support for My Family During Tough Times

Hi everyone. I normally wouldn’t do something like this, and my mom honestly doesn’t even like asking people for help, but I wanted to make this because our family has really been struggling financially lately.


We’ve been trying our best to stay afloat, but between bills, car insurance, everyday expenses, and not making enough income right now, things have become overwhelming. On top of that, we’ve even struggled to afford important things like inhalers and other necessities at times. We’ve been relying a lot on help from family just to get by.


I’m not making this for sympathy or pity. I just genuinely want to help my mom and support my family however I can. Right now I’m unable to get a job myself, so this is one of the only ways I know to try and make a difference for us.


Anything helps, whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this page. We would truly appreciate any genuine support during this difficult time. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for supporting my family.

The money raised will go directly toward important payments and necessities for our family, including bills, car insurance, groceries, medical expenses like inhalers, and helping us keep up with basic living costs while we work toward getting back on our feet.


My mom is one of the sweetest people I know, and even while going through so much herself, she still tries her best every day to support me and make me feel loved. Sometimes things become really hard for her, especially because she struggles with depression and diabetes and hasn’t always been able to afford the medication and care she needs. Watching her carry all of this by herself has honestly been heartbreaking, and I just want to do something to help her for once.


Anything helps, whether it’s a donation or simply a prayer or getting attention to this page. We would truly appreciate any genuine support during this difficult time. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for supporting my family.


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