Bless a Family in Need With a Safe Home

Our family is facing a situation that has become impossible to overcome alone. We live in an old, severely damaged house that is no longer safe, and we need help to rebuild a modest home with three rooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen. We are a family of three, and two of us live with disabilities. A mother is doing her best to care for both her husband and her son, who need daily attention and medical support. Because of this, she cannot work, and the family has no means to repair or rebuild the house.



We are asking for support to raise $150,000 to construct a safe and decent living space where we can live with dignity, warmth, and security. Even the smallest contribution can bring us closer to having a roof that no longer leaks, walls that do not crumble, and a home where a mother can care for her family without fear of the next winter storm.



Thank you for reading, sharing, and supporting. Every prayer, donation, and word of encouragement means more than we can express.



💙 Ways to Contribute:

Stefan Manuel

🔹Location :https://maps.app.goo.gl/7nctsfder4Y66rjq8

Transylvania Bank

SWIFT CODE: BTRLRO22

🔹 IBAN: EUR RO85BTRLEURCRT0467812901 USD RO89BTRLUSDCRT0467812901 BANK ADDRESS:

Bulevardul Mihai Eminescu 12, Buftea 070000 Romania

🔹PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=QEAMF8UMHUDXY 🔹 Fundraising platform: https://www.justgiving.com/page/stefan-manuel-1726280426862

https://www.givesendgo.com/support-for-my-family

Together, we can restore their hope!

❤️ We believe in the power of community, and together, we can restore their hope and provide them with the safe home they deserve.

🙏 Please help by donating or sharing their story. Your support means the world to them!



