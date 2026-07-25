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Support for my Daughters Quality of Life

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCynthia surplus

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cynthia surplus

Support for my Daughters Quality of Life

Ever since my daughter was was born. Shes had issues with getting sick frequently. At a month old she was in the hospital with pneumonia. Then every few months she would be sick with pneumonia. At 9 months she was hospital at our local hospital for being sick and pneumonia. It continued all the way up to now every year a few times being sick with pneumonia and being sick. They couldn't figure it out just she is one of those kids that get sick alot. Then covid hit she was having issues breathing. And we couldn't figure out what was going on just she was sick. Last year we were sent to an lung dr to see with was going on they told us she was on borderline of ashma. She they gave her and inhaler after doing all these test in the hospital etc. It wasnt working maken her breathing harder. They finally sent her to a heart Dr. to make sure it wasnt her heart then to find out what else was going on. After all the Dr visits and trips to er.



My daughter was recently diagnosed with pectus excavatum, a condition where the breastbone is sunken into the chest. This has started to impact her breathing and activity level, making everyday life more challenging for her. After consulting with her doctors, we learned that surgery is necessary to help her breathe easier and improve her quality of life. We also learned from birth she had this and this is what has caused her to be sick alot with pneumonia. So after the surgery she will need to stay in the hospital for 5-10 days and then 2-4 months for recovery.



As her parent, I need to take time off work to be by her side (I dont have anyone else to help me) and support her through treatment and recovery. Unfortunately, this means I will be without pay for two months, which puts a significant strain on our family’s finances. The funds raised will help us cover essential expenses during this challenging period, including medical bills, groceries, and gas for traveling to and from doctor appointments and the hospital.



I am deeply grateful for any help you can offer, whether it’s through a donation or by sharing our story. Your kindness and generosity will mean the world to me and my daughter as we navigate this difficult time. Thank you so much for considering supporting us.

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