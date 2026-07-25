Support for My Beloved Mom

Fundraiser for My Mother – Following the Tragic Loss of My Father

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,

On September 18, 2024, my beloved father passed away far too soon due to a brainstem thrombosis.





Since that day, my mother has been living alone in our shared apartment and has had to cope without him.





My mother has a severe disability and has relied on support and assistance for years.





My father had been her most important source of support—both emotionally and financially.





Since his death, my sister and I have taken on the responsibility of supporting her as best we can.





Unfortunately, we lack the means to provide my mother with the financial help she needs now more urgently than ever.





The rent, utilities, medications, necessary assistive devices, and the costs of daily life are almost impossible for her to manage on her pension alone.





It is therefore with a heavy heart that I have decided to launch this fundraising appeal.





Every euro truly helps—whether it’s €5, €10, or more.





With your support, we can give my mother a little security and relief so that she doesn’t fall into dire straits.





Every donation, every share, and every kind word means the world to us.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who is standing by us during this difficult time.





With grateful regards,





Tim Braun