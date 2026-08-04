Support For My Beautiful Courtney

Family and Friends,





I am writing this on behalf of my beautiful daughter Courtney Lauren Harrison. She is filled with love, AMAZING strength, endurance, wisdom and light! I want to thank all of you for each phone call, text, and visit. You will never know how your love and compassion has comforted us through our darkest days. I thank you and I hope I can extend the love, caring spirit and comfort that you have shown to my sweet Courtney and myself.





Courtney is presently undergoing radiation treatment 5 days a week in Easton, Maryland. We are back home, residing in Federalsburg, Maryland because of transporting Courtney, since she is wheelchair bound.





If the Lord lays it on your heart, I am in need of medical transportation to get her to and from her appointments. I no longer have the car- it is just an unnecessary expense at this time in my life and it is impossible to get her into the car or my truck.





Purchasing a handicap van to help my daughter is a serious need and would help us tremendously. Also, we have many medical needs that her insurance does not cover. Courtney is now blind and has lost partial hearing. The tumors have taken their toll on her. She has been through five brain surgeries since October 2025. Each brain surgery was 11 hours. She has been through five medical procedures and presently, 33 radiation treatments are ordered and she is currently receiving each treatment every morning.





I am believing in God for a complete healing and restoration for my daughter, Courtney. Please keep her in your prayers agreeing with me for her healing. I ask kindly and lovingly, if God lays it on your heart, to help us with getting the medical transportation she badly needs, please do. If monetary donation is not feasible, please pray, share and like.





Thank you and God Bless you,

Cousin and friend,

Morris