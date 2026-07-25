Support for Mugi's Road to Recovery

Hi everyone,





I am organizing this fundraiser on behalf of my good friend and their sweet dog, Mugi.





We aren't exactly sure what happened, but Recently, after a normal trip to the dog park, when Mugi came home after running around in the dog park, she was not herself. She was shaking, completely exhausted, and barely moving. At first, they hoped it was just normal muscle soreness from running and playing too hard. But it was obvious that something was seriously wrong.





Mugi couldn't make it down the stairs. When Mugi was carried outside just to get some fresh air, Mugi wouldn't run. She could only walk incredibly slowly, and it was obvious that one of her legs was causing her immense pain.





An emergency trip to the vet confirmed the worst fears: Mugi has suffered a severe back injury that requires spine surgery. Right now, she is back home and heavily reliant on pain medication to keep her comfortable while she rests. She is still very weak and tired.





As any pet parent knows, emergency veterinary care is incredibly expensive. Now there are overwhelming bills for Mugi’s initial vet visits, her ongoing pain management, and the crucial spine surgery she needs to be able to walk comfortably again. Mugi is such a special part of their life, and we want to do everything we can to get her healthy, happy, and pain free.





We have set our goal to help cover the estimated costs of the surgery and her ongoing medical care. Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a massive difference for Mugi during this incredibly stressful time. If you are unable to donate right now, simply sharing this page with your network would mean the world to us.





Thank you so much for your kindness, your thoughts, and your support for Mugi.