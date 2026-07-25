Support for Miki’s monthly needs

Friends, I wanted to share a practical way to help Miki while she is in prison.





Justin and I have committed to helping her with $100 a month, but it looks like she needs closer to $400 a month to cover basic needs through commissary and communication. This would help with things like ibuprofen, toilet paper, hygiene items, extra food, and money for phone calls.





We are setting up a GiveSendGo for anyone who would like to help contribute. No pressure at all, but if the Lord puts it on your heart to help, even a small amount would be a blessing.



