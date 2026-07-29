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Support for Melissa‘s recovery

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAngela Bloodworth

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angela Bloodworth

Support for Melissa‘s recovery

My name is Angela, and I’m asking for help for my family during one of the hardest Times of our lives.


After losing my father, who was the heart of our family, we moved from Florida to Tennessee hoping for a fresh start. I now live with my daughter Melissa, a hardworking single mother, and my 10-year-old grandson Harrison, who is homeschooled and has just completed 6th grade.


Life changed suddenly when Melissa was seriously injured in a workplace accident. She recently underwent reconstructive surgery on her foot and faces a long recovery that could keep her out of work for six months to a year. She will also need ongoing physical therapy and cannot be left alone during this time. Because it’s hard to get around.


Before her injury, we were getting by and paying our bills. Now we are struggling to keep up with basic living expenses, lot rent , medical costs, car insurance, and storage units that hold all my family history my grandmothers stuff my dads bibles , guitars and all his tools . my grandsons stuff from birth and my daughters and mine of coursein Florida that hold the rest of our belongings. Without help, we are at risk of losing everything in storage.


The three of us currently live in a small RV, and we are praying for the chance to eventually move into a home where Harrison and Melissa can each have a room of their own.


My father was born on Christmas and a carpenter and a very devoted church member his entire life, and I believe he is still watching over us. I pray every day that God will send angels to help us through this difficult time.


If you feel led to help through donations, prayers, or sharing our story, we would be deeply grateful. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for being part of the hope and prayers we are holding onto


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