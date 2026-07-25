Support for May’s Family

My sister-in-law and her family are facing an incredibly difficult time. Her husband, Carl, was recently diagnosed with cancer and is scheduled for surgery at the end of June. The recovery will keep her out of work for at least six weeks, and possibly longer, which has created a lot of uncertainty for their family. Carl and May are devoted parents to two precious little girls, and their world has been turned upside down by this diagnosis.

As Carl prepares for surgery and the challenges ahead, the family is struggling to keep up with everyday expenses. The funds raised will go directly toward groceries and other expenses, helping to ease the financial burden during this stressful time. Your support will allow her to focus on caring for their daughters, rather than worrying about how to make ends meet.

May has always worked hard and would never ask for help unless it was truly needed. This diagnosis has made it necessary to reach out to the community for support. Please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser, and keep their family in your prayers as they navigate this difficult journey. Every bit of help makes a difference.





But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.

1 Corinthians 15:57







