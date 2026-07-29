Support for Mathew and Tabby

April 25th me and my fiancee Tabby were in a serious car wreck she was working as an ACO and was on call and her boss at the time was letting her use his personal vehicle as we didn't have one at the time we were on our way to get something to eat for dinner and got stopped by a red light as we're sitting at the red light a female drunk driver came off the highway rear ended us and also hitting another vehicle in front of us the drunk driver not only totaled the vehicle we were in but also totaled her own vehicle and the vehicle that was in front of us she them proceeds to get out of her truck and take off on foot my fiancee texted her boss to let him know what happened his response wasn't if we were ok his exact response was "your out of a vehicle now and if you can't get a ride to work tomorrow then you no longer work for me and I'll keeping your paycheck" he didn't ask not once if we were ok and because of him keeping my fiancees check we ended up homeless and had to surrender my service dogs!