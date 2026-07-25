Support for Living with Hidradenitis Suppurativa

A year ago, I was diagnosed with a rare skin condition called Hidradenitis Suppurativa. Ever since, my life has become difficult. The painful flare-ups make everyday tasks challenging, and the medication I take only helps a little, while making me sensitive to the sun. I've lost my job because of frequent doctor visits and needing to call in sick. My medical bills are through the roof and I can hardly afford them. The money I can't pay toward medical bills goes into collections, and I also have other bills I need help paying for. This condition is something I have to live with for the rest of my life, and managing it is a daily struggle.





The funds raised will help me afford food, medication, medical bills, and supplies for making bracelets at home. Since I can't hold a traditional job, these essentials are hard to cover. Support will help me stay healthy and continue working toward a home-based income. Your kindness will make a real difference in my life, helping me manage my condition and keep moving forward.





Outside of my family and online friends, I don't have many people to turn to. It's hard for me to share my medical issues, but things have been so tough lately. If anyone can help or assist me in any way, I would be so grateful. Your support means the world to me as I try to rebuild and find hope.