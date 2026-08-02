Support for Lincoln Byman

Lincoln Byman, age 17, son of Sam and Jennifer Byman of Longview, Washington, was recently diagnosed with a rare and aggressive childhood cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma. He has a tumor in his sinus cavity, and cancer in his lymph nodes as well. While we know it has metastasized, we don’t yet know the full extent of its spread. Results from a bone marrow biopsy and lumbar puncture, along with an upcoming PET scan, will give us a clear picture. We do know that weekly chemotherapy treatment is expected to last about a year, along with an expected 6-7 weeks of daily radiation.





Lincoln’s cancer treatment will begin soon at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, part of the OHSU campus in Portland, Oregon. Radiation treatment will take place either at OHSU or in Seattle, at the University of Washington. The future is filled with uncertainty, and while we trust that the medical professionals will do all they can for Lincoln, ultimately his life is in God’s hands.





Funds raised will help with medical and travel expenses related to his treatment.