Support for Kara

I created this fundraiser to help Kara as she navigates a very difficult time. As many of you know, she recently lost the love of her life, partner of 16 years, and best friend. Last month, Jody died from complications of a tragic house fire and Kara found herself having to suddenly say goodbye to him in the ICU.





The shock and trauma of losing a partner at such a young age is devastating enough, but the sudden and tragic way it happened has left Kara at her breaking point.





Shes devastated, heartbroken, and trying to find her way in a world without Jody. As she grieves and processes this traumatic event, she hasn't been able to look for a job. She would never ask for help, but right now she really needs our support so she can take the time she needs to heal and grieve without the added stress of immediate financial pressure.





I'm hoping this fundraiser can give her some breathing room and provide assistance during this impossibly difficult season. Any support means so much. If you're not able to give, please keep Kara in your thoughts and prayers.