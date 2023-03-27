Support for Julie Lark after her husband's death

Your funds will help Julie Lark with funeral costs, immediate household needs, and transition expenses for her living situation in the weeks ahead.





Julie's husband Tommy went out Monday evening for groceries. He was killed outside their Mount Holly home and an individual from their own neighborhood has been charged in his death. Julie is leaning on family, friends, and her church family.





Tommy and Julie have been long time members of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Mount Holly, where Tommy was a proud member of the Holy Name Society. He worked as a writer and editor at the Lincoln Herald for fourteen years, an actor, a husband of twenty-four years, and, as Julie said, the gentlest soul. This fundraiser is being led by the Holy Name Society and all funds will go directly to Julie to help her with her needs in this time of tragedy.





May God reward you for your generosity.





News Article:

https://lincolnherald.com/story/lincoln-herald-mourns-the-loss-of-longtime-editor-and-reporter-thomas-lark?fbclid=IwY2xjawUOUd9wZG9mAWV4dG4DYWVtAjEwAGJyaWQRMXV5emFRVnlYMVNsczc3ZDFzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEeNmJ3WiABMhHb_0wwxsQasSoSJlSePt_eLI-uckD4mbE6S8GyKUVnkbncGws_aem_dObyDolTju0CFYlGQ_YXHw