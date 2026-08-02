Support for Juliana!

My close friend and college roommate Juliana was in a serious car accident which left her with multiple broken bones and internal injuries. While there is much hope for her successful recovery, the road to healing is long and will likely be expensive. Juliana just graduated from college last May and was looking forward to ministering to the elderly in an assisted living facility, but this tragic accident has put both her dreams and her income out of reach. Your support for her in this dark time is greatly appreciated, and you will be in my prayers! May God reward you for your generosity and compassion!