Help Yousef Rebuild His Life After Surviving the Unimaginable

Yousef is a remarkably talented and resilient young man from Gaza whose life has been a relentless battle for survival. In a place where war and destruction are all too common, Yousef’s story stands out as both heartbreaking and inspiring.

He has lost nearly everything:

• His parents, his older brother, and the person he loved

• His closest friends

• His home, his job, his car, even his beloved dog

He has been buried under the rubble three times and has fought off countless physical and mental health challenges that no one should ever endure. Life has dealt him blow after blow without a moment to breathe. Despite this, Yousef has never given up.

Recently, his younger brother faced life-threatening heart problems. Yousef carried the heavy burden of fundraising for his brother’s critical surgery—a campaign fueled by desperation, love, and hope. By a miracle and Yousef’s sheer determination, his little brother survived.

Now, Yousef’s only goal is to rebuild his life—somewhere safe, where he can breathe, work, and dream again. He is currently in Egypt, but without refugee status, he has no access to employment, rights, or a future. He is stuck in limbo.

Yousef is not just a survivor—he is a gifted, passionate individual with so much to offer the world. His talents range from [insert specific skills here if you’d like me to add them] and his spirit remains unbroken, even in the face of unimaginable loss. He has always been the one to lift others up—now, he needs your help.

Your donation can help Yousef:

• Apply for relocation and asylum in a safe country

• Access mental and physical healthcare

• Build a new life, pursue his dreams, and reclaim his future





This fundraiser is his lifeline. Please consider supporting Yousef on his journey to healing, freedom, and a life worth living. Every dollar makes a difference.





Thank you for giving hope to someone who refuses to give up.





Social Media:

Instagram: @joseph_hassan009