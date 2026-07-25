GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Support For Jeffrey

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$6,135 USD

Fundraiser created byCaden Laflamme-Szakonyi

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jeffrey Szakonyi

Support For Jeffrey

Since before I can even remember, my dad has dedicated his life to serving others, living through faith, promoting wellness, and being an incredible father. He has always been the person others turn to for strength, encouragement, and guidance. Through his faith-based fitness platform, TheFitRev, he has helped bring many people closer to God through health and wellness.

Over the years, my dad has faced tremendous challenges, including a spinal infection and a knee infection, yet he has met every hardship with courage, faith, and a smile. He has never stopped fighting.

Late February, our family received devastating news: my dad was diagnosed with Stage 3 pancreatic cancer.

While this diagnosis has shaken us, it has not shaken our faith. We are holding tightly to the word the Lord placed on our hearts: “Walk the path.” We believe God is carrying us through this journey, one step at a time.

As my dad begins treatment and manages chemotherapy, the financial and physical burdens have become overwhelming. Medical expenses, treatments, daily living costs, and the loss of work capacity have created challenges we cannot carry alone. My dad and I have moved in together to combine resources and support one another, but some days are simply harder than others.

Today, we are humbly asking for help.

Your donation will go toward:

  1. Medical and treatment-related expenses
  2. Alternate treatment protocols
  3. Travel for alternative treatment
  4. Transportation to appointments and care needs
  5. Household and daily living costs during treatment
  6. Supporting my dad as he focuses on healing

If you are unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful for your prayers and for sharing this fundraiser with others.

My dad has spent his life pouring into people, lifting others up in faith and wellness. Now we are asking our community to help lift him up in return.

Every prayer, every share, and every donation—no matter the amount—makes a difference.

Thank you for walking this path with us.

With gratitude and blessings,

Caden Szakonyi (Daughter)

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve