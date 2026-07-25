Support For Jeffrey

Since before I can even remember, my dad has dedicated his life to serving others, living through faith, promoting wellness, and being an incredible father. He has always been the person others turn to for strength, encouragement, and guidance. Through his faith-based fitness platform, TheFitRev, he has helped bring many people closer to God through health and wellness.

Over the years, my dad has faced tremendous challenges, including a spinal infection and a knee infection, yet he has met every hardship with courage, faith, and a smile. He has never stopped fighting.

Late February, our family received devastating news: my dad was diagnosed with Stage 3 pancreatic cancer.

While this diagnosis has shaken us, it has not shaken our faith. We are holding tightly to the word the Lord placed on our hearts: “Walk the path.” We believe God is carrying us through this journey, one step at a time.

As my dad begins treatment and manages chemotherapy, the financial and physical burdens have become overwhelming. Medical expenses, treatments, daily living costs, and the loss of work capacity have created challenges we cannot carry alone. My dad and I have moved in together to combine resources and support one another, but some days are simply harder than others.

Today, we are humbly asking for help.

Your donation will go toward:

Medical and treatment-related expenses Alternate treatment protocols Travel for alternative treatment Transportation to appointments and care needs Household and daily living costs during treatment Supporting my dad as he focuses on healing

If you are unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful for your prayers and for sharing this fundraiser with others.

My dad has spent his life pouring into people, lifting others up in faith and wellness. Now we are asking our community to help lift him up in return.

Every prayer, every share, and every donation—no matter the amount—makes a difference.

Thank you for walking this path with us.

With gratitude and blessings,

Caden Szakonyi (Daughter)