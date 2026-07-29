Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of Jeremy, a father who was taken too soon. He leaves behind children who’s

lives have been forever changed by this heartbreaking loss, and the road ahead will not be easy.





He was a loving and caring dad who did everything he could to provide for his children and make them feel safe, valued, and loved. From everyday moments to life’s biggest milestones, he was there with encouragement, laughter, and unconditional love.





Now, his family is facing not only emotional pain but also financial uncertainty as they try to move forward without him. We are asking for support to help ease the burden during this incredibly difficult time. Contributions will help cover funeral expenses, bills, daily necessities, and ongoing support for Jaycee and Faryn’s needs and future.





While nothing can replace the loss of their father, your kindness can help bring comfort and stability to a family carrying unimaginable grief.





Please continue to keep Jaycee, Faryn, and Brittney in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for every donation, share, and act of compassion.



