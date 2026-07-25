Support for Janelle and kids

Ben Huhta was called to his heavenly home suddenly and unexpectedly on June 10, 2026. The money raised will go towards funeral expenses.





He leaves behind his dear wife, Janelle, and 8 children, three of which are still living at home.





Ben was a gifted musician and teacher, using his gifts to serve God's Kingdom, and the community in which he taught public school. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and his willingness to serve others.